First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.29 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

