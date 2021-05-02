Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $137,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,439. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

