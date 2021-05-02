Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,981,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after buying an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

