Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CSM opened at $96.20 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97.

