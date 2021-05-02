B. Riley Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $118.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.