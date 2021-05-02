LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. LKQ has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

