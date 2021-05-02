Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to Hold

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

