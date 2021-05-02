North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

