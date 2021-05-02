EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $493.98

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 493.98 ($6.45) and traded as high as GBX 657.47 ($8.59). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 642.40 ($8.39), with a volume of 2,352,210 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 493.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.