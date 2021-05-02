Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.49

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.49 and traded as high as C$37.13. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$36.66, with a volume of 78,819 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BEI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.49.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

