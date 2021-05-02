Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

