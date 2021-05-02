Short Interest in Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Drops By 27.3%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Acquired Sales stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Acquired Sales has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Acquired Sales Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.