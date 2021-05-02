Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Apple by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

