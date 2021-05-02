Foster & Motley Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

