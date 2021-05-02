Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells 404 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jim Rankin sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $11,316.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jim Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

