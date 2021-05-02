Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

