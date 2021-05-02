Morgan Stanley Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $45.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.