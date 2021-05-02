Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $66.37 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

