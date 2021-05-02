-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

TBPH opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

