Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $0.89. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 670%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:SC opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

