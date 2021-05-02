Thomas E. Iv Mills Sells 1,569 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,147.50.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

