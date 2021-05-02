Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

