Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $673.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $683.05. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

