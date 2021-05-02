BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 143.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.05 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

