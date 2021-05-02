Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.