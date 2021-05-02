Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $606,398.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

