Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

