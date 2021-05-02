Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

ALGN stock opened at $595.53 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.82 and its 200 day moving average is $526.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

