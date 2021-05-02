Five9’s (FIVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five9 by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

