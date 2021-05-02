Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.10 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

