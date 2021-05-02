Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $217.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.10.

AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

