ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.