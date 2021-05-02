Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $26.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 20.2% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 647,631 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.