AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,407.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,236.55. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

