National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NNN opened at $46.42 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

