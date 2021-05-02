Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

