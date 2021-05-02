Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

