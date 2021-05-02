Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 295.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.55 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

