Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $481.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

