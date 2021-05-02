BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

