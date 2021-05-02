Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE SXI opened at $94.82 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.