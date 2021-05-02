BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

