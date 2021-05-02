BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

