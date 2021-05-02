Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 29,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

