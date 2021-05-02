Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

NXST opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

