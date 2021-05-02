Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 338 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Semtech stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.