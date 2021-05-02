Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 261.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

