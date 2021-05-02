Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after acquiring an additional 133,775 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

