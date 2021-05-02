The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 73.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Western Union by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,074,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

