CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 3,500 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

